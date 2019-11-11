FIFA bans soccer official for taking funds, forgery

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has banned a former soccer official for 10 years for mismanaging "a significant amount" of money from the governing body.

FIFA says former Tanzanian soccer federation president Jamal Malinzi received $528,000 over four years to repay alleged loans he made that "lack proper justification or explanation."

Malinzi also received $55,000 in prize money earned by Tanzania's under-17 team at the African youth championship in 2017.

FIFA says Malinzi was a member of its development committee — allocating project funds worldwide — and its fair play and social responsibility committee from 2013-17 when he was taking money.

Malinzi was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($503,000).

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports