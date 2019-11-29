FIFA bans Brazilian soccer official Teixeira for life

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has banned Brazilian soccer official Ricardo Teixeira for life for receiving millions of dollars in bribes.

FIFA says Teixeira has been found guilty of taking bribes linked to commercial contracts for South American competitions from 2006-12. He was fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million), but it is unclear how FIFA can enforce payment.

The judgment was announced four years after Teixeira was indicted by U.S. federal authorities on racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges. He has evaded extradition to the United States.

Teixeira is the former son-in-law of former FIFA president Joao Havelange, and was a member of the FIFA executive committee for almost two decades until resigning in 2012, citing health reasons.

Later in 2012, allegations that Teixeira and Havelange took seven-figure kickbacks from World Cup broadcasting contracts were confirmed after a Swiss supreme court ruling to publish a document related to the case.

