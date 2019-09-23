FBI, sheriff's deputies ID suspect in Reno bank robbery

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies and the FBI are continuing to search for a suspect in a bank robbery Friday north of Reno.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect Monday as 32-year-old Albert Diaz-Ordaz, Jr.

Investigators say no weapon was visible when he allegedly entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Sun Valley Boulevard at about 1 p.m. Friday and demanded money.

They say that just prior to robbery he was dropped off in front of the bank by an unknown driver in a silver Kia Optima possibly a 2014 model with Colorado license plates.

Diaz-Ordaz is described as an Hispanic male, about 5-foot-7 (1.7 meters), 210 pounds (95 kilograms) with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 775-303-6905, the FBI at 312-907-7444 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.