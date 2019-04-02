FBI joins probe after woman's body found in NW Indiana

KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — The FBI has joined the investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found in rural northwestern Indiana.

Newton County Sheriff's Capt. Shannon Cothran said Tuesday that foul play is suspected in the death of 30-year-old Nicole Bowen of West Lafayette.

Cothran says a property owner found Bowen's body Saturday afternoon about 2 miles northwest of Kentland or about 45 miles northwest of West Lafayette.

Cothran says foul play is suspected, but the cause of death hasn't been released.

She says the FBI, Indiana State Police and other agencies are assisting in the investigation.