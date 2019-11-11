FBI identifies 2nd suspect wanted in Tempe armored car theft

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI has identified a second suspect in the theft of a Brink's armored vehicle last month in Tempe.

They say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 20-year-old Juan Carlos Ramirez on charges of theft and conspiracy to commit theft.

The armored vehicle was taken from outside a Costco store on Oct. 27. It was later found nearby, but money was missing.

Brinks is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Ramirez and up to $25,000 for information leading to the recovery of all the stolen money.

A man previously identified as a suspect in the case — 23-year-old Edwin "Johnny" Jobany Villa — was arrested Tuesday.

The FBI says Villa is facing multiple charges, including felony theft.