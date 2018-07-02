https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/FBI-Arrest-made-in-alleged-July-4-attack-plan-in-13043027.php
FBI: Arrest made in alleged July 4 attack plan in Cleveland
Updated 7:26 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
CLEVELAND (AP) — Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.
FBI Agent Vicki Anderson says Monday that a person was arrested over the weekend. She says more information will be provided at a morning news conference.
Anderson says the individual was arrested for "attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization."
View Comments