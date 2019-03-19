FAA employee pleads guilty to child porn charge

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Federal Aviation Administration employee has pleaded guilty to using his government-issued computer to access child pornography.

The U.S. attorney for Connecticut says 58-year-old Scott Pierson entered his plea Monday.

Prosecutors say the Vernon man was using his FAA-issued laptop to access websites that contained child pornography while working as an administrative officer at the Bradley Flight Standards District Office in Enfield.

Investigators arrested Pierson in July and seized his computers.

An examination of the computers uncovered more than 1,500 images and videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including some younger than 12 years old.

Pierce faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison at a date to be determined.