Exorcist blesses house formerly occupied by troubled priest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The house of a retired Boise priest who was accused of sharing child pornography online and of drug possession has been cleaned out and blessed by an exorcist.

The Idaho Statesman reports Father John Worster, pastor at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Boise who is preparing the property for sale, says he had a diocesan exorcist and his prayer team come and pray over the house.

The Diocese of Boise evicted Father W. Thomas "Tom" Faucher from the house soon after he was arrested.

Mark Manweiler, Faucher's attorney, declined to comment on the exorcism of the church-owned house.

Faucher is being held at the Ada County Jail. A trial is set to begin on Oct. 15, but his attorney indicated last month that he's in negotiations with prosecutors on a plea deal.

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com