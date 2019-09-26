Ex-sheriff who admitted taking bribes faces sentencing

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio sheriff faces up to 15 years in prison after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes from people arrested in prostitution and gambling stings.

A federal judge in Toledo is scheduled to sentence former Allen County sheriff Sam Crish on Thursday.

Prosecutors also will ask the judge to order Crish to pay more than $600,000 in restitution to his victims.

They say Crish would offer to help suspects facing charges or those dealing with child custody issues and then ask for a loan.

Authorities say he also took $50,000 from someone who was hired at the county jail.

He pleaded guilty to extortion and bribery.

Crish, who resigned as sheriff in 2017 following an FBI raid, has said that he had a gambling addiction.