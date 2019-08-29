Ex-sheriff faces US corruption charges, state sex charges

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana sheriff who was already facing multiple state sex crime charges now faces federal corruption charges.

The federal indictment of 56-year-old Rodney "Jack" Strain was announced Thursday in New Orleans. Strain was sheriff of St. Tammany Parish from 1996 until 2016.

In the new charges, prosecutors say Strain arranged with two former sheriff's office captains and others to get payments from a company Strain's office authorized to run a prisoner work-release program. Prosecutors said the captains' arranged for their grown children to be "straw owners" of the company.

Both former captains pleaded guilty in February.

Strain has pleaded not-guilty to unrelated state charges including incest and rape involving allegations dating back to when he was a teenager.

He hasn't entered a plea on the federal bribery and wire fraud charges.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the grown children of the two sheriff's captains were referred to as "straw owners" of the company.