Ex-sergeant says vendetta led to DUI case against him

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Honolulu police sergeant says an ex-prosecutor brought a drunken-driving case against him because she had a vendetta against him.

Albert Lee was a sergeant when he allegedly crashed into a building while driving drunk and lied about being the driver.

Defense attorney Megan Kau says she's seeking prosecution documents that could prove former high-ranking Honolulu deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha retaliated against Lee. Kau says Kealoha was unhappy Lee arrested a nightclub owner despite her instructions to leave him alone.

Kealoha faces trial next month for corruption-related charges.

A federal indictment alleges Kealoha and her retired police chief husband used police resources and abused their power to frame a relative in an attempt to stop him from uncovering their financial schemes.

Kealoha's attorney couldn't be reached for comment.