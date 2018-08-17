Ex-prosecutor who helped drug dealers for sex gets probation

BEDFORD, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania district attorney who tipped off female drug dealers and gave them lenient treatment in exchange for sex has been sentenced to eight years of probation.

WJAC-TV reports Bill Higgins repeatedly apologized for his actions during sentencing Friday in the Bedford County Courthouse where he used to work.

He pleaded guilty in May in a deal with prosecutors that guaranteed no jail time and no additional felony counts would be filed against him. He was officially disbarred earlier this month.

The judge ordered him to perform over 1,100 hours of community service and pay fines of nearly $10,000.

His lawyer told the court he was "asking for justice tempered with mercy."

The judge says Higgins "did more to damage this county's law enforcement community than any other person in the county's history."

Information from: WJAC-TV, http://www.wjactv.com