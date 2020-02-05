Ex-principal pleads guilty to sexual misconduct with student

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A former associate principal at a Vancouver, Washington, high school pleaded guilty Tuesday following allegations of sexual misconduct with a student.

Sadie R. Pritchard, 42, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court to second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, The Columbian reported.

She was arrested in June 2018 on suspicion of three counts of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor.

The victim told police about having “sexual intercourse with (the) vice principal, Sadie Pritchard, at Evergreen High School,” an affidavit of probable cause reads.

Pritchard started following the student on Instagram around October 2017 and offered to help with homework, which led to the exchange of nude photos, the affidavit said.

Pritchard and the student had several sexual encounters during school hours in her office, the affidavit said.

Pritchard also repeatedly gave the student upwards of $1,000, according to the affidavit. The student denied that the payments were made for sex or to prevent disclosing the encounters.

The student reportedly ended the relationship after becoming mad, the affidavit said.

Pritchard was placed on administrative leave in May 2018. She resigned later in the month.