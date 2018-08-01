Ex-police officer gets 9 years in plot to rob drug dealers

AUBURN, Ga. (AP) — A former police officer in Georgia has been sentenced to nine years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to traffic drugs and rob drug dealers.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports ex-Auburn Police Cpl. Charles F. Hubbard was sentenced Monday. U.S. Attorney B.J. Pak says the 54-year-old Hubbard worked with several people to extort and rob drug dealers between 2009 and 2016. He was fired following his arrest in 2016.

Hubbard pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to obtain property by extortion and possess cocaine with the intent to distribute. U.S. Attorney John Horn has said Hubbard used his police vehicle to intercept drugs. Horn has said Hubbard also was paid to conduct a traffic stop on someone carrying drugs, among other crimes.

