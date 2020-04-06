Ex-police chief to stand trial in military surplus case

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A former Flint-area police chief will stand trial on embezzlement and obstruction of justice charges tied to his department’s use of surplus military equipment, including parachutes and mine detectors.

A circuit court judge has determined that a district judge abused her discretion in September in dismissing charges against Robert Kenny following his preliminary examination, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Monday in a release.

Leyton appealed the district court ruling.

Kenny was Thetford Township police chief. He was charged in August 2018.

A county sheriff has said an investigation alleged government money was deposited into a personal bank account and the equipment was given to friends and family.

The sheriff said records show the 2-person police department received about 4,000 pieces of equipment through a federal program with a retail value of $2.7 million.

Kenny later was fired by the township board.

The Associated Press was unable Monday to find a phone number for Kenny.