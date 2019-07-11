Ex-police captain who pushed ref loses policing license

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita police captain who was caught on video shoving a teenage referee during a youth basketball game in a nearby town has lost has law enforcement officer license.

Newly released documents show that Kevin Mears' certification was revoked last month by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards and Training.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the revocation order says that Mears "used profanity" last year after his son was hurt and went onto the court without being summoned to retrieve him. That led to a technical foul. The order says Mears, who was off-duty, then pushed the referee and "flipped off the crowd."

Mears lost his job several months after the video of the confrontation was posted to Facebook.

Mears initially was convicted of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. But on appeal, he was found not guilty of battery.

