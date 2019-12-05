Ex-officer charged with murder in estranged wife’s death

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama police officer with a history of domestic violence arrests has been charged with capital murder in the death of his estranged wife.

Mountain Brook Police charged 45-year-old Jason Bragg McIntosh on Wednesday. His wife, 31-year-old Megan Montgomery, was found shot to death in a high school parking lot early Sunday, Lt. Chuck Clark said. An officer on a routine patrol discovered her face down on the pavement with multiple gunshot wounds to the back and head, Chief Ted Cook added.

Montgomery filed for divorce in May, but records obtained by Al.com show the case was active. The couple had been married for less than two years.

A police-issued bulletin for McIntosh released on Sunday identified him as armed and dangerous, and said he had made threats of violence and mass shooting in the past, news outlets reported. McIntosh's attorney, Tommy Spina, said he coordinated his client's surrender on Monday.

McIntosh resigned from his post as a Hoover police officer in March amid a state investigation into a fight between he and Montgomery in which she was shot and wounded. The probe found the two were struggling over a gun that Montgomery had control of when it discharged.

A Bessemer circuit judge issued a dual restraining order against them shortly after.

Two months later, McIntosh was charged with domestic violence following another fight in which Montgomery suffered scrapes and red marks, records obtained by news outlets show.