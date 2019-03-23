Ex-middle school coach convicted of molesting teen in 2012

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — A former middle school softball coach in North Carolina has been sentenced to 16 to 29 months in prison for molesting a 14-year-old girl in 2012.

Angela Parker was sentenced Friday after she was found guilty of one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Parker was acquitted of two counts of statutory sexual offense and one count of taking indecent liberties with a child.

The Hickory Daily Record reports that the former assistant softball coach at Jacobs Fork Middle School mouthed "I love you" to her husband and son as she taken into custody in Catawba County Superior Court.

After the jury's verdict was read, friends and family gathered around the now-adult victim. She told the court the molestation has impacted her whole life.

