Ex-lawmaker denied entry into diversionary program

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut lawmaker charged with assaulting his 69-year-old mother has had his request to enter a program that could have enabled him to avoid jail and a felony conviction denied.

The Hartford Courant reports that a judge Thursday denied former Democratic state Rep. David Alexander's application for the family violence education program, aimed at first-time domestic violence offenders whose cases are deemed not too serious. Those who successfully complete the program have their criminal charges dropped.

Alexander's attorney said his client has been has been undergoing counseling since his arrest and his mother supports his admission to the program.

Prosecutors objected, saying the Enfield man was charged with assaulting his father in 2016.

Authorities say Alexander assaulted his mother in March. She suffered two broken wrists and a head wound.

___

