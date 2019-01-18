Ex-jailer accused of attacking inmate pleads not guilty

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former jailer accused of assaulting a Polk County Jail inmate has pleaded not guilty.

Polk County court records say 45-year-old Jason Herndon entered the plea last week to an assault charge. His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14. The records say the inmate suffered a small cut on the inside of his lip Dec. 3.

The Des Moines Register reports that Herndon quit his job after being placed on leave.

The inmate told investigators that Herndon was cursing at inmates and calling them names that day. The inmate says that when he protested, Herndon entered his cell and choked him.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com