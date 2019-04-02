Ex-high school band director accused of child exploitation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A school official says a Mississippi high school band director accused of child exploitation is no longer employed at the school.

Superintendent Donna Boone tells the Hattiesburg American that 29-year-old Lindsey Daniels doesn't work at Forrest County Agricultural High School anymore. Boone wouldn't say Tuesday morning whether the Lumberton resident was fired or had resigned.

County Sheriff's spokesman John Tryner told news outlets Daniels was released from jail Sunday with no bond or restrictions after she appeared in court. He says she was arrested Friday and charged with felony child exploitation.

Tryner didn't give details on the allegation, and says authorities are still investigating. He says evidence will be given to county prosecutors for presentation to a grand jury.

It's unclear if Daniels has a lawyer who could comment.