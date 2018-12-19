Ex-fire chief pleads guilty to stealing from minority org

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The former fire chief in Delaware's largest city has pleaded guilty to stealing from an association of minority firefighters he led.

The News Journal reports Anthony Goode entered his plea on theft and unlawful use of a credit card charges Monday, just over a year after he initially pleaded not guilty. According to court documents, additional theft and felony racketeering charges from his indictment were dropped. He was scheduled to go on trial in January.

According to the indictment issued last year, Goode obtained property worth $50,000 that belonged to the Gallant Blazers firefighters and others between January 2009 and October 2016. He was also accused of charging more than $3,000 to the organization's credit card.

Goode retired from the Wilmington Fire Department in August 2017.

His sentencing date hasn't been set.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com