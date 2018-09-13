Ex-fiancée convicted of being an accessory in double killing

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The ex-fiancée of a Southern California man who's on death row for a bizarre double-murder has been found guilty of being an accessory after the fact.

Thirty-one-year-old Rachel Buffett was convicted Wednesday and ordered jailed immediately. She could face more than 3 ½ years behind bars when she's sentenced in November.

Prosecutors say Buffett lied to police when they were investigating her then-fiancé, Daniel Patrick Wozniak.

Prosecutors say Wozniak killed and dismembered 26-year-old Samuel Eliezer Herr of Costa Mesa in 2010 in order to steal his money to pay for a wedding and honeymoon with Buffett.

Authorities say Wozniak also shot Herr's friend, 23-year-old Julie Kibuishi, then tried to frame the dead man for her murder by making it seem he'd killed her and vanished.