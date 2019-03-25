Ex-felon faces gun, drug charges after Sun Valley arrest

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County sheriff's deputies have arrested a 47-year-old ex-felon who was being sought on federal drug and weapons charges.

Thomas Bonner was being held Monday in the county jail without bail following his arrest Friday at a Sun Valley residence north of Reno.

Court records show a federal grand jury in Reno indicted Bonner in February on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Investigators say Bonner was serving probation for a 2010 felony conviction when deputies seized 17 grams of meth from his truck during a traffic stop in January. They also recovered a 357 Mag revolver, a 9 mm Ruger pistol and an AR15-type rifle.

It's not clear if Bonner has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.