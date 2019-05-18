Ex-escort convicted in Chicago of $5.8M fraud with boyfriend

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who worked as an escort has been convicted in a Chicago federal court of fraud after accumulating millions of dollars in charges on her boyfriend's corporate credit card.

Crystal Lundberg and Scott Kennedy charged $5.8 million to Kennedy's employer, France-based drug delivery firm Nemera.

Prosecutors said the couple spent much of the money after Lundberg moved in 2016 with her children and pets to San Diego. Nemera unwittingly footed her $12,000-a-month rent for a 7,000-square-foot mansion. Lundberg also spent about $585,000 on a failed medical spa, cars, jewelry and trips.

The 45-year-old Kennedy, who was fired from his job as manager for Nemera's Buffalo Grove plant, pleaded guilty to wire fraud last year and agreed to cooperate with the government. In exchange, prosecutors said they would recommend a 3 ½-year sentence for Kennedy.

U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo on Friday set an Aug. 9 sentencing date for Lundberg.