Ex-employee accused of stealing more than $130K from company

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln company's former project manager has been accused of embezzling more than $130,000.

Lancaster County Court records say 37-year-old Jonathan Bunger is charged with felony theft. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press. Bunger's next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Bunger had worked as a project manager for Alpha Brewing Operations from June 2017 until his dismissal June 24. Court records say Bunger put payments for product sales and services into his personal accounts.

Alpha Brewing is a Lincoln business that makes craft brewing and canning equipment.

