Ex-director of historic school charged with embezzling $175k

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have charged the former executive director of a school with embezzling nearly $175,000 from the Civil War-era site.

Ronda Tucker, of Hillsborough, is accused of spending the money at restaurants, veterinary offices, airlines, Walmart, Target, Amazon, nail salons and pet stores.

The Herald-Sun reports that Tucker was fired from the Burwell School in June.

Hillsborough Historic Commission Chairman Brooks Graebner said the school didn't put Tucker through the usual background check when she was first hired in 2016 because her job as a guide did not include financial responsibilities. Graebner said Tucker was given more responsibility over time.

The school was built in the 1800s. It now preserves the history of the town, the school and the enslaved and free people of color who worked there.

