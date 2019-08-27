Ex-deputy sentenced to prison for smuggling drugs into jail

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former sheriff's deputy in Virginia has been sentenced to 2½ years in federal prison on charges that he smuggled heroin, cocaine, electronic cigarettes and super glue into the Chesapeake City jail.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 34-year-old Jenis Leroy Plummer Jr. was sentenced on Monday in line with what prosecutors had requested. Defense attorneys asked for probation.

Court documents say the scheme, dating back to July 2017, netted about $6,500. The documents say an inmate recruited Plummer, and the inmate's girlfriend arranged meetings and drops.

U.S. District Judge Robert G. Doumar questioned why Plummer committed the crime, saying the pay didn't seem to be worth the risk given that Plummer made about $40,000 a year as a deputy.

Friends and family members called Plummer a good man who made a mistake.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com