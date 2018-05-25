Ex-chief justice will review arrest of black Harvard student

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A retired Massachusetts chief justice has been asked by Cambridge officials to help review whether police used excessive force in arresting a black Harvard University student.

Video of last month's incident showed several officers trying to subdue 21-year-old Selorm Ohene after responding to a report of a naked and distressed man on a traffic island. One officer appears to punch the man several times.

The Boston Globe reports that former Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Roderick Ireland will conduct an independent review of the police department's ongoing internal investigation of the incident.

Police said Ohene may have been under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs. He has not been charged.

Two Harvard Law School professors who are representing him say they enthusiastically support the choice of Ireland to review the case.