Ex-boyfriend to be arraigned in UNLV student's killing
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A man accused of killing a University of Nevada, Las Vegas student he was dating is scheduled to appear in court.
KLAS-TV reports that 21-year-old Giovanni Ruiz is expected to be arraigned Monday in North Las Vegas Justice Court.
Ruiz was arrested last week on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon in the death of 19-year-old Paula Davis.
It's not immediately known whether he has retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Davis was found dead inside her van in a North Las Vegas park on Sept. 6. The Clark County coroner said she had multiple gunshots to the head.
According to the victim's family, Davis broke up with Ruiz, a UNLV grad student, a few days before her death.
