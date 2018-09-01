Ex-Youngstown mayor, finance director indicted for bribery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A former mayor and a former finance director in the northeast Ohio city of Youngstown have been indicted on public corruption charges.

Authorities say the racketeering and bribery charges filed Thursday in Mahoning County against 75-year-old Charles Sammarone and 61-year-old David Bozanich are part of an ongoing public corruption probe involving a businessman from Poland, Ohio.

Sammarone was mayor from 2011 to 2013. He's accused of receiving regular payments from a vendor in return for steering projects to the company.

The Vindicator reports Bozanich is accused of receiving more than $125,000 in cash, golf fees, trips and other benefits over a 10-year period. He was finance director until last December.

Sammarone has denied any wrongdoing. No attorney was listed in court records for Bozanich.