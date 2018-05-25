Ex-Wichita teacher who dealt cocaine at home gets probation

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita third-grade teacher who dealt cocaine out of her home has been sentenced to probation.

The Wichita Eagle reports 49-year-old Heather Jones was granted probation Thursday but will serve a 60-day jail sanction as a condition of her probation.

Jones pleaded guilty in March to distributing cocaine and using a phone for drug sales or purchases. Other drug distribution charges were dismissed.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge Bruce Brown granted the request for probation after hearing testimony from several women who said she was a gifted educator and generous friend.

Jones had taught in the Wichita school district for nearly 10 years when she was arrested in July 2017. Prosecutors said she sold more than 100 grams of cocaine to an undercover Sedgwick County Sheriff's detective.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com