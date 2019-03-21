Ex-Philippine officials accuse Xi of crimes against humanity

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Two former Philippine officials have filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court accusing Chinese President Xi Jinping of crimes against humanity over his government's assertive actions in the disputed South China Sea, which they say deprived thousands of fishermen of their livelihoods and destroyed the environment.

Former Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario and anti-graft prosecutor Conchita Carpio Morales said Thursday that they filed the complaint with the tribunal last week, before the current Philippine president's move to withdraw the country from the tribunal took effect last weekend.

They accused Xi and other Chinese officials of turning seven disputed reefs into islands, causing massive environmental damage, and blocking large numbers of fishermen from their fishing grounds.

There was no immediate reaction from China.