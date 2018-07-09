This photo provided by the La Verne Police Department, in California, shows Brandon Browner. Browner, a former NFL football cornerback, was arrested Sunday, July 8, 2018, after police say he broke into the Southern California house of an ex-girlfriend who has a restraining order against him. less
Photo: AP
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
1. Cleveland Browns -- QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
The Browns pick up their (latest) quarterback of the future in the 2018 Heisman winner, who will have to overcome less-than-prototypical height and questions about whether his success was engineered by superior coaching in college. less
Photo: Brett Deering/Getty Images
2. New York Giants -- RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
Barkley is one of the most-hyped draft prospects in recent memory after a super productive career with the Nittany Lions and a dominant combine performance. But is No. 2 too high for a running back, regardless of ability? less
Photo: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
3. New York Jets* -- QB Sam Darnold, USC
The former Trojan is talented and young (he doesn't turn 21 until June). He'll have to refine his mechanics for the NFL game and cut down on his turnovers, but Darnold looks the part of a prototypical franchise quarterback.
*Pick acquired through trade less
Photo: Harry How/Getty Images
4. Cleveland Browns -- CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State
The first major surprise of the night was Cleveland selecting Ward No. 4 overall. Maybe it shouldn't have been, given the recent success of Ohio State corners in the NFL. Ward has elite athleticism and tremendous cover skills that help him make up for his lack of prototypical size. less
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
5. Denver Broncos -- DE Bradley Chubb, North Carolina State
The last time the Broncos were contenders they rode a devastating pass rush to a Super Bowl 50 championship. Chubb, by far the best pass rusher in a weak class, gives Denver a bookend opposite three-time All-Pro Von Miller. less
Photo: Darron Cummings, Associated Press
6. Indianapolis Colts -- G Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
The Colts desperately need help protecting Andrew Luck whenever he returns from a shoulder injury that cost him the entire 2017 season. They got that in Nelson, the best offensive line prospect in the draft and perhaps the safest player in the entire 2018 class. less
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
7. Buffalo Bills* -- QB Josh Allen, Wyoming
A boom-or-bust prospect, Allen didn't exactly light things up in college despite enormous physical gifts. The Bills, who traded up from No. 12 to snag him, hope they can turn him into an efficient quarterback at the NFL level.
*Pick acquired through trade less
Photo: Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
8. Chicago Bears -- LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
Three-down linebackers are hard to find and immensely valuable. Smith has the ability to stop the run and is elite in coverage, which could make him a building block on the Bears defense for years to come. less
Photo: Joshua L. Jones / Associated Press
9. San Francisco 49ers -- T Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
The Niners continue to build around Jimmy Garoppolo. The versatile McGlinchey figures to start on the right side, then eventually succeed standout Joe Staley on the left side. less
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
10. Arizona Cardinals* -- QB Josh Rosen, UCLA
Arizona traded up with Oakland to find its replacement for the retired Carson Palmer. Rosen didn't quite live up to enormous (unrealistic?) expectations in college, but he has all the talent to be an effective NFL signal caller.
*Pick acquired through trade less
Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Getty Images
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers* -- DT Vita Vea, Washington
Vea is an athletic 6-foot-4, 340-plus-pound wrecking ball of a defensive tackle who should slide in nicely next to six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy inside, with the newly acquired Vinny Curry and Jason Pierre-Paul at defensive end. Good luck, opposing NFC South quarterbacks.
*Pick acquired through trade less
Photo: Norm Hall / Getty Images
13. Washington Redskins -- DT Da'Ron Payne, Alabama
Most mocks had Washington going with Vea, but with him off the board, the Skins went with Payne, the latest in a long line of premier Crimson Tide run stoppers. less
Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
14. New Orleans Saints* -- DE Marcus Davenport, UTSA
The Saints gave up a bounty of picks, including next year's No. 1, for the explosive, but unrefined defender. He'll pair with former first-round picks Cameron Jordan and Sheldon Rankins to boost New Orleans' pass rush.
*Pick acquired through trade less
Photo: Edward A. Ornelas, San Antonio Express-News
15. Oakland Raiders* -- T Kolton Miller, UCLA
The 6-foot-8, 308-pound tackle wasn't mentioned as a possible first rounder until late in the process, which should make Raiders fans slightly nervous. Still, he's a big athlete at a valuable position.
*Pick acquired through trade less
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
16. Buffalo Bills* -- LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
An athletic marvel who won't turn 20 until next month, the 6-foot-5, 253-pounder ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. He's got room to grow into his own as a player, but if he does, mercy...
*Pick acquired through trade less
Photo: Michael Shroyer/Getty Images
17. Los Angeles Chargers -- S Derwin James, Florida State
This worked out nicely for the Bolts, who have needed a safety forever. James figures to play the Kam Chancellor role in Gus Bradley's defense, but he's even more versatile than the Seattle standout. less
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
18. Green Bay Packers* -- CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville
After trading down from 14, the Packers traded back up from 27 to get Alexander, who could fit in immediately as Green Bay's slot corner and help as a returner.
*Pick acquired through trade less
Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images
19. Dallas Cowboys -- LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State
The Cowboys needed front seven help in a big way. They took the uber-athletic Vander Esch, who worked his way from eight-man football in rural Idaho to America's Team. less
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
20. Detroit Lions -- C Frank Ragnow, Arkanas
After adding pieces to the line via free agency last year, the Lions hope they found their pivot point in Ragnow, a three-year starter who performed well against elite SEC competition. less
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
21. Cincinnati Bengals* -- C Billy Price, Ohio State
We had an uncommon first-round run on centers with the selection of Price. The All American won the Rimington award as the country's best player at the position in 2017.
*Pick acquired through trade less
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
22. Tennessee Titans* -- LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama
New Titans coach Mike Vrabel was a longtime linebacker in the league, but he never had Evans' speed. Evans should be an immediate three-down starter, and if his instincts catch up to his athleticism, a potential difference-maker.
*Pick acquired through trade less
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
23. New England Patriots* -- G Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
After losing Nate Solder in free agency, the Pats badly needed to add reinforcements to their offensive line in front of Tom Brady. Wynn, projected as a guard, could eventually replace Solder at left tackle.
*Pick acquired through trade less
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
24. Carolina Panthers -- WR D.J. Moore, Maryland
The first wide receiver off the board, Moore is a speedy deep-ball threat who could provide immediate help in the return game. The Panthers badly need pass catchers, so the pick makes sense. less
Photo: G Fiume/Getty Images
25. Baltimore Ravens* -- TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
Hurst will be 25 by the time his rookie season begins thanks to a stint in the Pittsburgh Pirates system before switching to football. He's got great size at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, but he'll need to develop as a blocker.
*Pick acquired through trade less
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
26. Atlanta Falcons -- WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
Ridley didn't test well in the run-up to the draft, but he was uber productive for the Crimson Tide. He should be a nice compliment to Julio Jones, another Alabama alum, in Atlanta. less
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
27. Seattle Seahawks* -- RB Rashaad Penny, San Diego State
Seattle's been looking for a feature back since Marshawn Lynch left town, and Penny, who had an outstanding career at San Diego State, fits the bill. However, most analysts predicted Penny would be the fourth or fifth running back taken.
*Pick acquired through trade less
Photo: David Becker, FRE
28. Pittsburgh Steelers -- S Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech
It was a good day for the Edmunds family. Twelve picks after younger brother Tremaine went to Buffalo, Terrell -- a late-riser in the pre-draft process, was selected by Pittsburgh. He fills a hole on the Steelers roster. less
Photo: Michael Shroyer/Getty Images
29. Jacksonville Jaguars -- DT Taven Bryan, Florida
The Jags' defense made huge strides last year thanks in part to an influx of talent along the defensive line. The ultra-athletic, but raw Bryan should make the rotation even more dangerous while he learns the ins and outs of the position. less
Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
30. Minnesota Vikings -- CB Mike Hughes, Central Florida
Hughes doesn't have a ton of college experience after running into trouble at North Carolina and transferring to UCF, but his athletic traits make him an interesting project at outside corner. less
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
31. New England Patriots -- RB Sony Michel, Georgia
Michel drew comparisons to Alvin Kamara in the pre-draft process, and with New England losing Dion Lewis in free agency, the Patriots needed a running back.
Photo: Kevin C. Cox, Staff
32. Baltimore Ravens* -- QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville
The 2016 Heisman winner finally found a home in Baltimore, where he'll be groomed to replace Joe Flacco. A no-brainer move for the Ravens to end the round.
*Pick acquired through trade less
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former NFL cornerback has been arrested after police say he broke into the Southern California house of an ex-girlfriend who has a restraining order against him.
Police say Brandon Browner broke into the house, threatened to kill the woman and stole a Rolex watch valued at about $20,000.
The 33-year-old was arrested Sunday in La Verne, which is about 30 miles east of Los Angeles.
Browner is from nearby Pomona and played football for Oregon State before signing with the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. He later played for the New England Patriots when they won the Super Bowl.
Browner was previously arrested for domestic violence.
It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer.