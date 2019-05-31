Ex-Marine arrested for 1976 Southern California killing

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former Marine has been arrested on suspicion of killing a woman in 1976 and dumping her body near a Southern California military base.

KABC-TV says 66-year-old Eddie Lee Anderson was arrested on suspicion of murder last week at his home in River Ridge, Louisiana.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

Orange County sheriff's investigators say they used genealogical DNA to link Anderson to the death of 30-year-old Leslie Penrod Harris.

Harris had gone to dinner with her husband at a Costa Mesa restaurant but left alone and never returned home. Her body was later found on a roadway near Marine Corps Air Station El Toro in Irvine. She had been strangled.

Anderson was stationed at the base at the time.