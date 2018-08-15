Ex-Los Angeles officer gets 2 years in cadet sex probe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles police officer has been sentenced to two years behind bars for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old cadet.

District attorney's spokesman Greg Risling says Robert Cain pleaded no contest Wednesday to unlawful sexual intercourse and oral copulation of a minor.

Cain was arrested in June amid a widening probe into wrongdoing in the department's cadet program for minors who are aspiring officers.

Prosecutors said he befriended the teenage cadet and had sex with her on three occasions at three locations.

Several of the cadets, including the girl with whom Cain's suspected of having a sexual relationship, are accused of taking police cruisers, going on patrol and pulling over at least one driver.

Cain was sentenced in January to a separate two-year prison sentence on weapons charges in San Bernardino County.