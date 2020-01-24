Ex-Jamaican policeman charged with California killing

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Three men, including a former Jamaican police officer, were charged with murder for the death of a Southern California man during a home invasion robbery, authorities said Thursday.

The former officer, Omar Miller, 41, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Andre Andrews, 34, of Hollywood, Florida, appeared in an Orange County courtroom on Thursday but didn't enter pleas.

They were arrested last month in Florida with help from the FBI and were extradited to California on Wednesday, the Orange County district attorney's office said.

Devon Quinland, 33, of Westminster, California also was arrested in December. He made a court appearance last month but also didn't enter a plea.

The three are charged with killing 20-year-old Raymond Alcala at his Irvine home on Oct. 26.

Alcala was shot several times. Another man in the home also was shot but survived.

Last month, the three men were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, assault with a firearm and murder with special circumstances that make the eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

The three men remain jailed without bail.