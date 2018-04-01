Ex-ISU lecturer pleads guilty, fined for public intoxication

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — A former Iowa State University lecturer arrested last year for public intoxication during class has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

The Des Moines Register reports that 56-year-old Gordon Branch Knight has pleaded guilty to first-offense public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.

Knight had been charged with second-offense public intoxication, a serious misdemeanor with penalties of up to a year in jail.

Knight was fined $200 plus court fees at a mid-March court hearing in the case.

Knight, who was philosophy and religious studies lecturer, was teaching a class in November when campus police arrested him. Court records showed it was his third alcohol-related arrest in little more than a year.

Knight is no longer employed at the university.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com