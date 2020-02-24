Ex-House speaker traveling widely with FBI probe still open

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio House speaker's social media posts show him traveling to destinations around the world even as a federal investigation into his travel and spending while in office remains open.

The Dayton Daily News reports an Instagram feed for Republican Cliff Rosenberger includes dozens of photos showing him kayaking in Antarctica, flying over Iguazu Falls between Brazil and Argentina and visiting Buenos Aires, Santiago, Rio and England.

He posts under the handle “The Atlas Drifter.”

Rosenberger, 38, resigned abruptly in 2018 after saying he was aware the FBI was asking questions about his activities and had protectively hired a criminal defense attorney. While speaker, Rosenberger took trips, sometimes with lobbyists present, to Europe, Israel, Iceland and various U.S. cities, as well as renting a luxury Columbus condo from a wealthy GOP donor.

Rosenberger listed no employment on a required ethics disclosure statement filed in May. He declined to tell the newspaper whether he is currently working or how he paid for the trips.

“I have been a private citizen for almost two years, and my personal life is not newsworthy,” he said in a text message.

His attorney, David Axelrod, declined to speculate on Rosenberger's finances. He said the formerly powerful politician has done nothing wrong and the FBI should bring its probe to an end.

No new details have become public since the Ohio House released a federal search warrant and subpeona in August 2018.