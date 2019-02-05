Ex-FBI agent is out in Flint water investigation

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The former head of the FBI in Detroit has been removed from the Flint water criminal investigation.

The attorney general's office says Andy Arena has been "relieved" of his assignment with special prosecutor Todd Flood's team. A message seeking comment was left for Arena on Tuesday.

Arena was part of the team assembled in 2016 by then-Attorney General Bill Schuette. Arena has had a distinguished career in law enforcement, especially with the FBI in New York and Detroit.

The Flint water probe so far has resulted in seven misdemeanor plea deals and no felony convictions. The investigation now is being supervised by Fadwa Hammoud of the attorney general's office. She says Jeff Seipanko will be the new chief investigator.

Seipanko has been on the team for three years.