Ex-Columbia police officer given probation in steroid case

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A former Columbia police officer was sentenced to five years of probation and 300 hours of community service for selling steroids in 2016.

Thirty-seven-year-old Gamal Castile pleaded guilty in June to two counts of possession of steroids.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Castile was given a suspended sentence, meaning the conviction will not be on his record if he successfully completes probation.

Prosecuting attorney Risa Perkins argued Castile should have the conviction on his record. Castile's attorney argued deserved the suspended sentence because he had no prior criminal record, cooperated with authorities and had lost his career as an officer.

Seven officers, including interim Police Chief Geoff Jones testified as character witnesses during Tuesday's sentencing hearing.

Castile was a 12-year employee of the department.

