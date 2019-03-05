Ex-Colorado firefighter pleads guilty in child porn case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A former firefighter in Colorado Springs has admitted to charges that he exchanged child pornography with other users of an online forum.

The Gazette reports 59-year-old Robert Stambaugh pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to court documents, Stambaugh told authorities that he uploaded and downloaded images of children engaged in sexual acts. Police also found his tablet that contained two pornographic videos of children.

Police in Boone, North Carolina, had investigated the online group and traced user data to Stambaugh.

Colorado Springs Fire Capt. Brian Vaughan says Stambaugh retired after his arrest in October. He worked for the department for 32 years and also served as fire chief for the community of Security-Widefield.

Stambaugh is scheduled to be sentenced on June 11.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com