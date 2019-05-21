Ex-Bellevue teacher pleads no contest in child porn case

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A former suburban Omaha middle school teacher has pleaded no contest to four counts after police say hundreds of images of child pornography were found on a computer he had taken to a shop for repairs.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 46-year-old Roger Jaeger pleaded Monday to four counts of possession of child pornography. He faces up to 80 years in prison when he's sentenced July 22 in Sarpy County District Court.

Jaeger was a science teacher at Logan-Fontenelle Middle School in Bellevue when he was arrested in February. Investigators say the shop where Jaeger's computer was being repaired called police after finding the images.

Jaeger had had been with the Bellevue Public Schools since 2003. He resigned and the school board accepted the resignation in March.

