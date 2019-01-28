Ex-Atlanta official sentenced to prison for accepting bribes

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former high-ranking Atlanta city official to prison for accepting bribes.

Katrina Taylor-Parks pleaded guilty in August to conspiring to accept bribes while she was former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's deputy chief of staff. Prosecutors say Parks accepted thousands of dollars from a city vendor in exchange for city work.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones was in the process of sentencing Parks at a hearing Jan. 14 when she collapsed on the floor. Jones completed the sentencing Monday.

He ordered Parks to serve a year and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She also must pay $15,000 in restitution.

Parks was the fifth person sentenced to prison as part of an ongoing federal investigation into corruption at Atlanta City Hall.