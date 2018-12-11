Ex-Argentina VP Boudou released from prison despite sentence

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, Argentina's former Vice President Amado Boudou, right, and his lawyer Alejandro Rua sit in court in Buenos Aires, Argentina before Boudou was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison for bribery and conducting business incompatible with public office. On Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, a court in Argentina released Boudou from prison under bail, saying that the sentence is not firm since it is still being appealed. less FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, Argentina's former Vice President Amado Boudou, right, and his lawyer Alejandro Rua sit in court in Buenos Aires, Argentina before Boudou was sentenced to five years and ... more Photo: Sebastian Pani, AP Photo: Sebastian Pani, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ex-Argentina VP Boudou released from prison despite sentence 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former Argentine Vice President Amado Boudou was released from prison under bail Tuesday while he appeals a corruption conviction.

Boudou was freed four months after a court sentenced him to five years and 10 months in prison for bribery and conducting business incompatible with public office.

A court ordered his release on the grounds that the sentence is not firm since it is still being appealed.

Boudou was accused of using shell companies and secret middlemen to gain control of a company that was given contracts to print Argentine currency as well as material for President Cristina Fernandez's election campaign. He was the first sitting Argentine vice president to face such charges.

Boudou also served as economy minister during Fernandez's 2007-2015 administration.