Everett store clerk stabbed to death in apparent robbery

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man working in an Everett mini-mart was stabbed to death in an apparent robbery.

The Daily Herald reports a man went to the store with a plan to rob it and then stabbed the man working behind the counter at about 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Everett Police Department.

As the robber grabbed money, a woman walked into the store, and the robber grabbed her and slashed the knife at her, according to police.

She fought back and got away.

Police say the suspect ran to his home down the street and told a roommate what he did and that the roommate called 911.

Everett police arrested the man for investigation of murder, attempted murder and robbery.

The deceased man's name hasn't been released.

