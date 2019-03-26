Erie Diocese settles claim against jailed priest for $2M

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie has agreed to pay $2 million to a man who was sexually abused as a child by a priest who also made him say confession after the assaults.

The defrocked priest, David Poulson, was sentenced earlier this year to 2.5 to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges in the sexual assault of one boy and attempted sexual assault of a second.

The settlement was announced Tuesday by the victim's attorney, Mitchell Garabedian.

Poulson is one of a handful of priests who were criminally charged as a result of a Pennsylvania grand jury investigation that detailed decades of abuse by 300 priests.

He was accused of abusing an altar boy more than 20 times in various rectories.

The diocese said it would not comment until later in the day.