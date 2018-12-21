Emails show efforts to get new job for Snyder appointee

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Emails show state officials were discussing ways to keep a doctor on the state payroll while she was facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the Flint water crisis.

Crain's Detroit Business reported on the emails Friday. The state's medical executive, Dr. Eden Wells, was appointed as a public health adviser inside the Department of Health and Human Services, a job that pays about $180,000 a year and has civil service protections. Without the new job, she likely would have been ousted by the next governor.

In a Sept. 20 email, the health department's human resources director, Mike DeRose, told another official that "we'll do what we can" to get Wells into an appropriate job.

Wells was officially hired on Dec. 2 for a job that was posted internally for just a week. Five days later, she was ordered to stand trial on charges related to a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in the Flint area.

___

Information from: Crain's Detroit Business , http://www.crainsdetroit.com