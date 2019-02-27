Email scam impersonates church pastors in North Carolina

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are investigating an alleged scam that used email to impersonate pastors.

Venture Church pastor Chris Mintz tells the Gaston Gazette that someone created email addresses that seemed to belong to head Venture pastor Austin Rammell and Bethlehem Church senior pastor Dickie Spargo. The emails to church members solicited money for a supposedly sick child.

Rammell says at least one person was scammed out of $300.

Both churches warned of the scam on social media.

Gastonia police are investigating.

