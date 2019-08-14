Elko man gets life in prison in home invasion murder

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — An Elko man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of another man during a home invasion a year ago has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports Elko District Court Judge Nancy Porter sentenced 24-year-old Tieres Lopez Sr. on Wednesday in the death of Bradley Smith. She says he'll have to serve at least 25 years before he can be considered for parole.

Prosecutors say Smith died last July of multiple gunshot wounds after intruders kicked in the front door of his home and a gun battle ensued.

Lopez was arrested the next after and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon and attempted home invasion.

The lesser charges were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.

___

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com